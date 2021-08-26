checkAd

New eXp Realty Study Shows a Large Majority of Consumers Believe Owning a Home Is More Important Because of the Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

— People Are Saving More and Willing To Give Up More To Buy a Home —

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study from eXp Realty and The Center for Generational Kinetics, Emerging Real Estate Trends 2021 National Study, reveals current trends in the homebuying process and surprising statistics that illustrate what is important to homebuyers. According to the national study, 73% of survey respondents say owning a home is more important now because of the pandemic, and 80% would give up gourmet coffee or dining out for a year to be able to buy a new or better house.

This is especially true for millennial homeowners and homebuyers – the largest segment of homebuyers among all age groups – as 80% of millennials say that owning a home is now more important to them than before the pandemic, a change in importance that is significantly more than older generations. More than three-quarters (77%) of younger millennials (26-34) have a weekly, monthly or yearly savings goal, more than any other generation, and 64% of older millennials (35-44) say they are saving more since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, again more than any other generation.

The findings are part of the Emerging Real Estate Trends 2021 National Study that surveyed more than 2,000 people who plan to buy or sell a home in the next year or who have bought a home in the last year. According to the study:

Real estate professionals, especially “tech-savvy” agents, combined with digital resources are key in the homebuying experience.

  • 86% say real estate agents are important or very important to the homebuying process.
  • 61% of new homeowners and shoppers are more likely to ask about a real estate agent’s technology resources and tools compared to before the pandemic, and the vast majority of respondents say having a “tech-savvy” agent is important or very important across all areas of the homebuying process including searching for and finding the right home (86%), understanding the housing market (85%), negotiating the best price and terms (84%) and understanding one’s financial options (83%).
  • 40% of all new homeowners and homebuyers, and almost half (48%) of millennials reported they were likely to buy or sell a home without any in-person visits.
  • 71% are comfortable buying a home completely online (utilizing a mix of technology such as email, Zoom, video calls, etc.).

Older millennials place a greater importance on buying a house versus paying off other debt and seek a new path to purchase.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New eXp Realty Study Shows a Large Majority of Consumers Believe Owning a Home Is More Important Because of the Pandemic — People Are Saving More and Willing To Give Up More To Buy a Home — BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - A new study from eXp Realty and The Center for Generational Kinetics, Emerging Real Estate Trends 2021 National Study, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Abaxx Clearing Receives Approval in Principle Notification from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...