New eXp Realty Study Shows a Large Majority of Consumers Believe Owning a Home Is More Important Because of the Pandemic
— People Are Saving More and Willing To Give Up More To Buy a Home —
BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study from eXp Realty and The Center for Generational Kinetics, Emerging Real Estate Trends 2021 National Study, reveals current trends in the homebuying process and surprising statistics that illustrate what is important to homebuyers. According to the national study, 73% of survey respondents say owning a home is more important now because of the pandemic, and 80% would give up gourmet coffee or dining out for a year to be able to buy a new or better house.
This is especially true for millennial homeowners and homebuyers – the largest segment of homebuyers among all age groups – as 80% of millennials say that owning a home is now more important to them than before the pandemic, a change in importance that is significantly more than older generations. More than three-quarters (77%) of younger millennials (26-34) have a weekly, monthly or yearly savings goal, more than any other generation, and 64% of older millennials (35-44) say they are saving more since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, again more than any other generation.
The findings are part of the Emerging Real Estate Trends 2021 National Study that surveyed more than 2,000 people who plan to buy or sell a home in the next year or who have bought a home in the last year. According to the study:
Real estate professionals, especially “tech-savvy” agents, combined with digital resources are key in the homebuying experience.
- 86% say real estate agents are important or very important to the homebuying process.
- 61% of new homeowners and shoppers are more likely to ask about a real estate agent’s technology resources and tools compared to before the pandemic, and the vast majority of respondents say having a “tech-savvy” agent is important or very important across all areas of the homebuying process including searching for and finding the right home (86%), understanding the housing market (85%), negotiating the best price and terms (84%) and understanding one’s financial options (83%).
- 40% of all new homeowners and homebuyers, and almost half (48%) of millennials reported they were likely to buy or sell a home without any in-person visits.
- 71% are comfortable buying a home completely online (utilizing a mix of technology such as email, Zoom, video calls, etc.).
Older millennials place a greater importance on buying a house versus paying off other debt and seek a new path to purchase.
