New eXp Realty Study Shows a Large Majority of Consumers Believe Owning a Home Is More Important Because of the Pandemic

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study from eXp Realty and The Center for Generational Kinetics, Emerging Real Estate Trends 2021 National Study, reveals current trends in the homebuying process and surprising statistics that illustrate what is important to homebuyers. According to the national study, 73% of survey respondents say owning a home is more important now because of the pandemic, and 80% would give up gourmet coffee or dining out for a year to be able to buy a new or better house.

This is especially true for millennial homeowners and homebuyers – the largest segment of homebuyers among all age groups – as 80% of millennials say that owning a home is now more important to them than before the pandemic, a change in importance that is significantly more than older generations. More than three-quarters (77%) of younger millennials (26-34) have a weekly, monthly or yearly savings goal, more than any other generation, and 64% of older millennials (35-44) say they are saving more since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, again more than any other generation.