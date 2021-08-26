checkAd

UAT Group Inc. Acquires Additional 6% of Next Casting Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Tampa, FL, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: UATG) announced today that it has purchased an additional 6% of the Austin, Texas based medical company Next Casting Technologies.

Chief Executive Officer, Alex Umbra commented: "Increasing our equity position to 26% will further expand our value position and ROI. Continuing to expand on this partnership is in keeping with our growth through acquisition strategy and is a core principle of our business model”.

Next Casting Technologies (NCT), is a research and design-centric, biomedical technology company, with an expanding portfolio of intellectual property. The NCT team of experienced engineers, designers, certiﬁcation experts and business professionals combine advanced design with paradigm shifting technology engineered to disrupt and transform the casting, bracing and splinting space.

The current SmartCast technology is now ready for commercial production. Next Cast anticipates production molds to be delivered to manufacturing site within the next 60 days. Production is scheduled to begin in Q3 of this year, with the first unit being delivered to customers across the United States in November of this year.

The global orthopedic casting, splinting, braces and support market was valued at US $4.6 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach US $7.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Next Casting Technologies has projected its first-year revenues to be $16.1M once it launches, with a five-year evaluation in excess of $80M.

Next Cast expects to file additional patents ahead of the Q3 launch, with several patents supporting next generation casts currently under development.

For more information about Next Cast go here: https://www.nextorthocast.com/

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.:

The firm is located in Tampa Florida and focuses on advanced technologies across many disciplines. UAT Group is a holding company with interests in both public and private companies during the early stages of development as well as growth stages of companies with a synergistic business model to UAT Group subsidiaries.

For more information, visit www.uatgroup.com

Investor and Media Contact: UAT Group at info@uatgroup.com

NEITHER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are

subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Umbra Applied Technologies Group, including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Umbra Applied Technologies Group does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UAT Group Inc. Acquires Additional 6% of Next Casting Technologies Tampa, FL, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: UATG) announced today that it has purchased an additional 6% of the Austin, Texas based medical company Next Casting Technologies. Chief Executive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Abaxx Clearing Receives Approval in Principle Notification from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...