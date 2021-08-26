checkAd

NV5 Appoints Denise Dickins to Board of Directors

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today the appointment of Denise Dickins, Ph.D., CPA, CIA to the NV5 Board of Directors. Dr. Dickins is a Professor of Accounting and Auditing at East Carolina University where she teaches courses in Auditing, Corporate Governance, and Accounting Ethics.   She has served on the board of directors for several publicly traded companies in a broad array of industries including marine construction, consumer products, and financial services. Dr. Dickins was approved by the NV5 Board of Directors and will fill the board position previously held by Michael Renshaw who resigned from the Board of Directors in August 2021 due to perceived conflicts of interest.

“We are pleased to welcome Denise Dickins as an Independent Director on our Board,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “Her experience serving on other companies’ boards, financial leadership, and corporate governance expertise complements and aligns with our Board, and I look forward to her contributions to the long-term growth of NV5.”

Dr. Dickins is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor and has published over 100 journal articles and papers examining issues in accounting, auditing, and corporate governance. She holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from Florida State University.

About NV5
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad.   For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedInTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

