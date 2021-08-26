Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan

Dravet syndrome is a rare infant- and childhood-onset epilepsy marked by frequent and severe treatment-resistant seizures, associated hospitalizations and medical emergencies, significant developmental and motor impairments, and an increased risk of sudden premature death.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare (MHLW) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution, which Zogenix is developing in Japan as a potential treatment for seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

The MHLW accreditation of Orphan Drug Designation follows the Japanese Pharmaceutical Affairs & Food Sanitation Council’s (PAFSC) First Committee on Drugs agreement on July 28 to grant orphan drug designation for FINTEPLA for Dravet syndrome. The PAFSC is organized under the MHLW and consists of several expert committees from various fields, who serve as the decision-making body for drug approval (J-NDA, s-NDA) as well as Orphan Drug designation. In Japan, Orphan Drug Designation may be granted to drug candidates designed to treat diseases with fewer than 50,000 patients or diseases that are designated as intractable and the need for improved medical care is high.

Zogenix is on track to submit a J-NDA for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome later this year. If approved, the product will be made available in Japan through an exclusive distribution agreement with Nippon Shinyaku, Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese pharmaceutical product developer and distributor.

“The orphan drug designation of FINTEPLA in Japan is an important milestone in our mission to meet the unmet needs of severe, rare epilepsy patients around the world,” said Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Zogenix. “We are proud to have worked with patients, physicians, and regulators in Japan to achieve this milestone and reinforce our commitment to working with the MHLW to bring this much-needed potential treatment option to patients and families living with Dravet syndrome in Japan.”