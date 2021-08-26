checkAd

Uniti Announces Launch of Wave Lease Product

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Up to 400G Wavelength Services and Multiple-Terabit Spectrum Services Now Available

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it has launched its Wave Lease product by deploying a state-of-the-art, Open Line System across portions of its Florida network, with plans to expand nationwide. This deployment will allow Uniti to offer its customers 100G and 400G Wavelength Services and multiple-Terabit Spectrum Services across the system.

With Uniti’s Wave Lease product, our customers are able to purchase their own transponders in order to manage the ever-changing costs associated with the technology evolutions in photonics and C+L Band support.  Uniti’s line system leverages Ciena RLS technology to deliver C+L Band capabilities for both Spectrum and 100G-400G traditional Wavelength Services.  The routes connect the major Florida markets of Tampa and Miami on physically diverse paths, while also providing multi-Terabit add-drop capability in other Florida markets such as Orlando, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach.  Extensions of the system to Atlanta and to cable-landing stations in Jacksonville are also now available.

The initial Florida markets are expected to be live with traffic by the end of 2021.   Uniti plans to deploy similar systems along other high-demand, long haul routes across its 123,000 route mile national network over the next several quarters.

“Our Wave Lease product provides a high-capacity, flexible bandwidth solution with a more efficient cost structure than traditional waves and less operational complexity than dark fiber,” said Greg Ortyl, President of Wholesale & Strategic Accounts at Uniti Group. “Although we already offer wavelengths and dark fiber solutions as part of our product portfolio, we are expecting significant growth from our Wave Lease product in the coming years.”

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2021, Uniti owns approximately 123,000 fiber route miles, 7.1 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

SALES CONTACTS:

Ron Mudry, 727-421-0388
SVP, Chief Revenue Officer
ron.mudry@uniti.com

Greg Ortyl, 314-749-2478
President, Wholesale & Strategic Accounts
greg.ortyl@uniti.com 

INVESTOR and MEDIA CONTACTS:

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Uniti Announces Launch of Wave Lease Product Up to 400G Wavelength Services and Multiple-Terabit Spectrum Services Now AvailableLITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it has launched its Wave Lease product by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Abaxx Clearing Receives Approval in Principle Notification from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...