Uniti Announces Launch of Wave Lease Product

Up to 400G Wavelength Services and Multiple-Terabit Spectrum Services Now Available

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it has launched its Wave Lease product by deploying a state-of-the-art, Open Line System across portions of its Florida network, with plans to expand nationwide. This deployment will allow Uniti to offer its customers 100G and 400G Wavelength Services and multiple-Terabit Spectrum Services across the system.



With Uniti’s Wave Lease product, our customers are able to purchase their own transponders in order to manage the ever-changing costs associated with the technology evolutions in photonics and C+L Band support. Uniti’s line system leverages Ciena RLS technology to deliver C+L Band capabilities for both Spectrum and 100G-400G traditional Wavelength Services. The routes connect the major Florida markets of Tampa and Miami on physically diverse paths, while also providing multi-Terabit add-drop capability in other Florida markets such as Orlando, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach. Extensions of the system to Atlanta and to cable-landing stations in Jacksonville are also now available.