checkAd

LGBTQ Loyalty to Present to Investment Community at Emerging Growth Conference on Sept. 15

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

CEO Bobby Blair will also be speaking to
LGBTQ+ business community members and allies at the THRIVE Summit on Sept. 18

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) (“LGBTQ Loyalty”), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, announces that CEO and member of the board, Bobby Blair, will present at the Emerging Growth conference on Wednesday, Sept. 15, addressing the investment community. He will also speak at the THRIVE Summit on Saturday, Sept. 18, addressing businesses and peers in the LGBTQ+ space.

“September will be an exciting month,” said Blair. “I’m thrilled to join the Emerging Growth conference to share the success of LGBTQ Loyalty. I had the opportunity to address investors directly at the conference last spring, and I’m looking forward to attending once again to share the excitement about what my team has done to further advance equality over the last several months.”

The Emerging Growth Conference provides public companies with a platform to present and describe their new products and services, or make other major announcements, to the investment community from the convenience of an office or home. Blair will be joined by Andrew Chanin, CEO of ProcureAM, for their presentation at 12:30 p.m. ET. Registration for the event can be found here.

“The conference provides an informative, non-promotional setting where companies have presented to over 12,000 potential individual and institutional investors in attendance,” said Charles T. Tamburello, president and CEO of EmergingGrowth.com. “We look forward to LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings presenting on our platform.”

Additionally, Blair will be sharing his presentation, “LGBTQ100 Index,” on Sept. 18 at 12:25 p.m. PT at the THRIVE Summit in Las Vegas. The THRIVE Summit is a business-to-business marketing conference designed to connect LGBTQ and ally business leaders through networking events and case-study sharing.

“I’m excited to join the THRIVE Summit in Las Vegas, where I will connect with my peers in the LGBTQ+ business community to share our experiences, celebrate our successes and learn from one another,” said Blair.

“The ‘ LGBTQ100 Index’ is a great example of the power of alignment that is the basis of the THRIVE Summit’s focus on creating meaningful and successful B2B partnerships,” said Will Seccombe, producer of the Connect THRIVE Summit. “We are very much looking forward to learning more about the LGBTQ Loyalty and its mission.”

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty’s leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sam Marinelli
Gregory FCA for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings
LGBTQL@gregoryfca.com
610-246-9928

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Larry Roan
IR@lgbtql.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LGBTQ Loyalty to Present to Investment Community at Emerging Growth Conference on Sept. 15 CEO Bobby Blair will also be speaking toLGBTQ+ business community members and allies at the THRIVE Summit on Sept. 18 WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) (“LGBTQ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Abaxx Clearing Receives Approval in Principle Notification from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...