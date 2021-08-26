Bionano Genomics Announces ESHG Lineup Featuring 11 Customer Presentations of OGM Data Spanning Three Major Clinical Research Areas of Application from 10 Institutions and Six Countries

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced the European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) conference lineup featuring 11 customer presentations of optical genome mapping (OGM) data spanning three major clinical areas of application from 10 institutions and six countries. The clinical application areas represented below cover hematological malignancies, inherited genetic disorders and solid tumor analysis. The presentations are expected to cover the clinical utility of OGM across these application areas, along with the unique capabilities of Bionano’s Saphyr system to detect all classes of structural variants, across the genome, at a superior resolution relative to traditional techniques. The ESHG conference is being held virtually starting this Saturday from August 28 - 31, 2021.



More than 3,400 participants are registered for this year’s ESHG meeting, which provides a platform for the dissemination of the most exciting advancements in the field of human genetics. The upcoming customer presentations featuring OGM data are listed below along with the associated clinical areas of application: