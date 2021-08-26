Bionano Genomics Announces ESHG Lineup Featuring 11 Customer Presentations of OGM Data Spanning Three Major Clinical Research Areas of Application from 10 Institutions and Six Countries
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced the European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) conference lineup featuring 11 customer
presentations of optical genome mapping (OGM) data spanning three major clinical areas of application from 10 institutions and six countries. The clinical application areas represented below cover
hematological malignancies, inherited genetic disorders and solid tumor analysis. The presentations are expected to cover the clinical utility of OGM across these application areas, along with the
unique capabilities of Bionano’s Saphyr system to detect all classes of structural variants, across the genome, at a superior resolution relative to traditional techniques. The ESHG conference is
being held virtually starting this Saturday from August 28 - 31, 2021.
More than 3,400 participants are registered for this year’s ESHG meeting, which provides a platform for the dissemination of the most exciting advancements in the field of human genetics. The upcoming customer presentations featuring OGM data are listed below along with the associated clinical areas of application:
|OGM Application Area
|Presenter
|Affiliation
|Presentation/Poster Title
|Hematological Malignancies
|Dr. Anna Puiggros
|Hospital del Mar, Barcelona, Spain
|Analysis of genomic complexity in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) using optical genome mapping
|Dr. Jonathan L. Lühmann
|Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany
|The clinical utility of optical genome mapping for the assessment of genomic aberrations in acute lymphoblastic leukemia
|Inherited Genetic Disorders
|Dr. Caroline Schluth-Bolard
|Universite Hospital de Lyon, France
|What is the best solution to manage failures of chromosomal structural variations detection by short-read strategy?
|Dr. Kornelia Neveling
|Radboud University Medical Centre, Netherlands
|Long-read technologies identify a hidden inverted duplication in a family with choroideremia
|Dr. Valérie Race
|Univ. Hosp. of Leuven, Leuven, Belgium
|Bionano optical genome mapping and southern blot analysis for FSHD detection
|Dr. Romain Nicolle
|Hospital Necker-Enfants Malades, Paris, France
|16p13.11p11.2 triplication syndrome: a new recognizable genomic disorder characterized by Bionano optical genome mapping and WGS
|Dr. Jenny Schiller
|MVZ Martinsried, Martinsried, Germany
|Characterization of breakpoint regions of apparently balanced translocations by optical genome mapping
|Dr. Viola Alesi
|Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, Rome, Italy,
|Optical Genome Mapping: where molecular techniques give up
|Dr. Valeria Orlando
|Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, Rome, Italy
|Optical genome mapping: a cytogenetic revolution
|Solid Tumor Analysis
|Dr. Florentine Scharf
|Medical Genetics Center Munich, Germany
|Germline chromothripsis of the APC locus in a patient with adenomatous polyposis
|Dr. Mariangela Sabatella
|Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, Utrecht, Netherlands
|Optical Genome Mapping Identifies Germline Retrotransportation Insertion in SMARCB1 in Two Siblings with Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor
“We believe our progress in Europe, with the increased awareness of OGM and the development of the market there, has been outstanding,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “Thanks to key sites like Radboud, Leuven and Cochin, the OGM footprint has now expanded in Germany, Spain and Italy. With the growing installed base of Saphyr in Europe, we have seen these institutions and their research teams conduct ground-breaking research to help demonstrate the potential utility of OGM as an alternative to traditional cytogenetics methods for the identification of genome structural variations that can be more sensitive, give a faster time to results and be less expensive to implement when compared to traditional methods. We believe the momentum of research that has been building will continue as more supporting data, like the data that we expect the researchers to show this week at ESHG, are released from around the world.”
