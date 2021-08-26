checkAd

Bionano Genomics Announces ESHG Lineup Featuring 11 Customer Presentations of OGM Data Spanning Three Major Clinical Research Areas of Application from 10 Institutions and Six Countries

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced the European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) conference lineup featuring 11 customer presentations of optical genome mapping (OGM) data spanning three major clinical areas of application from 10 institutions and six countries. The clinical application areas represented below cover hematological malignancies, inherited genetic disorders and solid tumor analysis. The presentations are expected to cover the clinical utility of OGM across these application areas, along with the unique capabilities of Bionano’s Saphyr system to detect all classes of structural variants, across the genome, at a superior resolution relative to traditional techniques. The ESHG conference is being held virtually starting this Saturday from August 28 - 31, 2021.

More than 3,400 participants are registered for this year’s ESHG meeting, which provides a platform for the dissemination of the most exciting advancements in the field of human genetics. The upcoming customer presentations featuring OGM data are listed below along with the associated clinical areas of application:

OGM Application Area Presenter Affiliation Presentation/Poster Title
Hematological Malignancies Dr. Anna Puiggros Hospital del Mar, Barcelona, Spain Analysis of genomic complexity in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) using optical genome mapping
Dr. Jonathan L. Lühmann Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany The clinical utility of optical genome mapping for the assessment of genomic aberrations in acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Inherited Genetic Disorders Dr. Caroline Schluth-Bolard Universite Hospital de Lyon, France What is the best solution to manage failures of chromosomal structural variations detection by short-read strategy?
Dr. Kornelia Neveling Radboud University Medical Centre, Netherlands Long-read technologies identify a hidden inverted duplication in a family with choroideremia
Dr. Valérie Race Univ. Hosp. of Leuven, Leuven, Belgium Bionano optical genome mapping and southern blot analysis for FSHD detection
Dr. Romain Nicolle Hospital Necker-Enfants Malades, Paris, France 16p13.11p11.2 triplication syndrome: a new recognizable genomic disorder characterized by Bionano optical genome mapping and WGS
Dr. Jenny Schiller MVZ Martinsried, Martinsried, Germany Characterization of breakpoint regions of apparently balanced translocations by optical genome mapping
Dr. Viola Alesi Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, Rome, Italy, Optical Genome Mapping: where molecular techniques give up
Dr. Valeria Orlando Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital, Rome, Italy Optical genome mapping: a cytogenetic revolution
Solid Tumor Analysis Dr. Florentine Scharf Medical Genetics Center Munich, Germany Germline chromothripsis of the APC locus in a patient with adenomatous polyposis
Dr. Mariangela Sabatella Princess Maxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, Utrecht, Netherlands Optical Genome Mapping Identifies Germline Retrotransportation Insertion in SMARCB1 in Two Siblings with Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor
       

“We believe our progress in Europe, with the increased awareness of OGM and the development of the market there, has been outstanding,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. “Thanks to key sites like Radboud, Leuven and Cochin, the OGM footprint has now expanded in Germany, Spain and Italy. With the growing installed base of Saphyr in Europe, we have seen these institutions and their research teams conduct ground-breaking research to help demonstrate the potential utility of OGM as an alternative to traditional cytogenetics methods for the identification of genome structural variations that can be more sensitive, give a faster time to results and be less expensive to implement when compared to traditional methods. We believe the momentum of research that has been building will continue as more supporting data, like the data that we expect the researchers to show this week at ESHG, are released from around the world.”

