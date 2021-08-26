checkAd

Semtech’s BlueRiver Platform Delivers 4K AV Content to 200+ Displays With SDVoE for Destination Venue, American Dream

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that its BlueRiver platform for Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) has been implemented to drive content to 200+ displays at American Dream, a New Jersey destination venue for premier entertainment, retail and dining. The multimedia solution was developed in collaboration with:

Semtech’s BlueRiver Platform Delivers 4K AV Content to 200+ Displays With SDVoE for Destination Venue, American Dream (Photo: Business Wire)

  • SNA Displays, a New York-based LED display manufacturer who provided more than 40,000 square feet of digital display technology
  • NETGEAR, the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, who supplied the M4500 series AV network switches and other data network switches
  • Aurora Multimedia, a global provider of state-of-the-art technology for IP-based AV distribution, who provided its SDVoE endpoints, the Aurora IPX-TC3 Pro devices. The solution supports PoE over 10G links, eliminating the need for local power supply to endpoints as they are powered directly via network link.

The inclusion of Semtech’s BlueRiver platform allowed for full high quality 4K60P, 4:4:4, near-zero latency SDVoE video across all American Dream displays as well as 10Gb data throughout the facility for information-sharing, wayfinding and interactive entertainment – from impressive LED walls to hundreds of digital signage kiosks.

“The BlueRiver chipset and software API comprise the technology at the core of hundreds of interoperable SDVoE products being widely adopted in the Pro AV industry. Accommodating the massive scale of a venue such as American Dream was a challenge, but the flexibility of the BlueRiver platform was able to deliver 4K media from any one of the hundreds of sources in one of the largest retail and entertainment environments in North America,” said Don Shaver, vice president of video products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “Semtech’s participation alongside SNA Displays, NETGEAR and Aurora Multimedia for American Dream illustrates how high quality video displays are a critical aspect of creating a destination experience for the consumer and business alike.”

