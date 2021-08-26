checkAd

Vocera to Participate in September 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences.

  • On Sept. 9, Vocera CFO Steve Anheier will participate in the Colliers 5th Annual Investor Conference, a conference comprised of one-on-one meetings.
  • On Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. ET, Vocera Chairman and CEO Brent Lang will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference. He also will conduct one-on-one meetings.
  • On Sept. 14, at 1:25 p.m. ET, Anheier will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird Healthcare Conference. He also will conduct one-on-one meetings.
  • On Sept. 15, at 11:45 a.m. ET, Lang and Anheier will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference.

The presentations will be available as webcasts, both live and archived, through the Vocera website at investors.vocera.com.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Comments or responses to questions at the conference may contain forward-looking information, including statements regarding projected operating results and anticipated market opportunities for Vocera. This forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties described in Vocera filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results or events may differ materially.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides solutions that help protect and connect team members, simplify workflows, increase efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanize the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. Vocera solutions can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

Vocera and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.

