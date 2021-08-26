Nass Valley Creates CBD and Vape Store Value Pack for Wholesale Associates

Nass Valley is excited to present this healthier alternative to smoking tobacco and nicotine. Made from organic USA grown hemp, Nass Valley Gardens’ organic hemp smokables are tobacco and nicotine free and are available in multiple flavors.

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: NVG.CN) announces the launch of its organic hemp smokables for wholesale associates.

“Manufactured, packaged, and stored in high-tech FDA and NSFGMP-registered facilities, Nass Valleys’ CBD smokables are the purest and safest smokable hemp in the market,” said Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley. “We developed a system formulated with a ‘pop ball’ in the filter to enhance the flavor.”

To learn more about becoming a wholesale associate and trying the line of CBD smokables, visit nassvalleydirect.com.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

