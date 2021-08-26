checkAd

Nass Valley Creates CBD and Vape Store Value Pack for Wholesale Associates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 14:09  |  32   |   |   

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: NVG.CN) announces the launch of its organic hemp smokables for wholesale associates. 

Nass Valley is excited to present this healthier alternative to smoking tobacco and nicotine. Made from organic USA grown hemp, Nass Valley Gardens’ organic hemp smokables are tobacco and nicotine free and are available in multiple flavors. 

“Manufactured, packaged, and stored in high-tech FDA and NSFGMP-registered facilities, Nass Valleys’ CBD smokables are the purest and safest smokable hemp in the market,” said Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley. “We developed a system formulated with a ‘pop ball’ in the filter to enhance the flavor.”

To learn more about becoming a wholesale associate and trying the line of CBD smokables, visit nassvalleydirect.com.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z4 Vancouver, Canada

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.com
Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com
Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com

 For more information:
Michael Semler, CEO
Nass Valley Gateway
michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Mike Magolnick, PR

The Red Flag Image Company

pr@nassvalleygateway.com

214-799-0730





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nass Valley Creates CBD and Vape Store Value Pack for Wholesale Associates Vancouver, BC, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: NVG.CN) announces the launch of its organic hemp smokables for wholesale associates.  Nass Valley is excited to present this healthier alternative to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Abaxx Clearing Receives Approval in Principle Notification from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...