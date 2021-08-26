checkAd

Kapsch Implements New Peach Pass Plus Parking Option at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport (ATL), Further Enhancing New Peach Pass Customer Service System Platform

Following a successful soft launch, vehicles at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport ATL West Parking Deck can use their Peach Pass transponder to make automatic cashless payments for parking when exiting the facility. Parking fees are charged to the credit card associated with customers’ Peach Pass accounts. Jointly delivered between Kapsch TrafficCom (Kapsch), the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and HUB (the airport operator), this new functionality has the potential to impact hundreds of thousands of drivers who use Peach Pass and travel at ATL.

“We are pleased to be working with Kapsch in providing Peach Pass Plus to our customers for a quick, easy and contactless way to pay for parking,” said SRTA Executive Director Chris Tomlinson. “Adding customer amenities such as this increases the utility and benefits of having a Peach Pass and the modular architecture of the Kapsch Operian Back Office system will allow us to explore adding more options and conveniences to our customers with Kapsch having an integral role in our efforts.”

The parking initiative builds further on the Kapsch project to provide a modern customer service system (CSS) for SRTA, which manages the Peach Pass program. Kapsch delivered the new CSS in November 2020 with a scalable, modular, and customer-focused integrated platform that is well-suited to meet Georgia’s rapidly expanding transportation landscape.

Both road users and system operators benefit from the modern features of the new CSS. It comprises an enhanced Peach Pass website, new mobile app, and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system as well as new elements including interactive road network maps, toll pricing maps, and Google Pay and Apple Pay options for user accounts. SRTA operations staff also benefit from a new customer relationship management (CRM) tool, financial module, unified activity screen for processing customer inquiries from a single interface, and an integrated reporting platform with cloud-based credit card processing. Together these new features enhance user functionality, increase data security, and add to an optimized travel experience.

The Kapsch Operian Back Office Solution (BOS) powers this comprehensive system, which currently processes all SRTA tolling and parking transactions. The BOS supports interoperable partner transactions with Florida and North Carolina toll facilities today and will support the processing of other E-ZPass agency transactions in the future.

“SRTA’s investment in its new CSS demonstrates the Authority’s commitment to providing customers with modern and enhanced service features, enabling seamless mobility transactions and paving the way for additional system integrations in the future,” said JB Kendrick, president of Kapsch TrafficCom. “We are glad to partner with SRTA as it creates service and mobility offerings with a leading industry standard.”

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

Kapsch has brought projects to fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. With one-stop solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

As part of the Kapsch Group and headquartered in Vienna, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2020/21 financial year, around 4,660 employees generated revenues of approximately EUR 500 million.

Further information: www.kapsch.net/ktc

