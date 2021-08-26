checkAd

QAD Automotive Director Terry Onica to be Inducted into the 2021 Class of the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, announced today that Automotive Director Terry Onica has been named as one of nine outstanding women leaders who make up the 2021 class of Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame inductees.

QAD Automotive Director Terry Onica (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m honored to be included in this amazing group of women manufacturing professionals,” said Onica. “During my career, I have been lucky enough to work with and mentor so many amazing women in the automotive manufacturing world. It’s great to see what women bring to manufacturing being recognized. We need to continue to expand the circle, support and encourage women of all ages into this rewarding and exciting world of manufacturing.”

The Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame was created in 2019 by the Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) and proceeds raised through its efforts support the Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF). The WiM Hall of Fame honors women who have, over the course of their careers, made exceptional contributions to the manufacturing industry and to the advancement of women in the field. The inductees embody WiM’s mission of supporting, promoting and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry.

“The nine honorees who will make up our second-ever class are a prestigious group, each of whom has made significant, lasting contributions to our industry,” said WiM President Allison Grealis. “They are true trailblazers whose work has created opportunity for countless other women. We are thrilled and honored to recognize them in this special way.”

Inductees were nominated by their colleagues and industry peers and selected by a judging panel of WiMEF Executive Committee Board Members along with WiM staff. The inductees were chosen based on their significant contributions to the advancement of women in manufacturing.

Onica, along with the rest of the group of exceptional women, will be officially welcomed to the Hall of Fame with an Induction Ceremony & Gala on October 6, 2021 as part of WiM’s 11th annual SUMMIT event. The event will be held in Cleveland, OH with an option to participate virtually as well.

For more information about the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame and the 2021 WiM SUMMIT, visit the WiM website.

