SignalBoosters.com to Distribute Siyata Mobile's Line of Uniden Cellular Signal Boosters

"This reseller agreement furthers Siyata's strategic objective of penetrating the cellular signal booster market. Selling our boosters through one of North America's leading online booster distribution channels is a tremendous advantage for Siyata. We believe SignalBoosters' vast customer base will help us reach both enterprises and consumers that need innovative solutions for increased cellular signal strength, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with the fantastic team at Silk," remarked Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) (" Siyata " or the " Company "), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announces that it has signed a reseller agreement with Silk Worldwide Inc. ("Silk"), parent company to SignalBoosters.com, to distribute its line of Uniden® cellular signal boosters. Silk, a leading online distributor and turn-key integrator of cellular boosters in North America, will resell the Company's booster products on its SignalBosters.com site and on the Amazon and Walmart marketplaces. The Company expects sales to begin this quarter.

Millions of residential and business customers in North America suffer from weak cellular signals, leading to missed and dropped calls and slow data speeds. Siyata's cellular signal boosters use some of the most advanced booster technology on the market, are easily installed, work on all cellular networks, and have applications inside buildings and/or vehicles to provide the ultimate flexibility.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness, and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak, and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its warrants under "SYTAW".

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

View source version on accesswire.com: