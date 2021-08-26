Neuromod establishes US presence, adds local leadership

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuromod Devices Ltd, the Irish medical device company specialising in the treatment of tinnitus, has announced the establishment of Neuromod USA Inc., a subsidiary headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Three executives with significant experience in the hearing health industry have been appointed to Neuromod USA's leadership team as the organization prepares to enter the US market with its medical device for tinnitus treatment, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Stephanie Glowacki joins the organization as Chief Financial Officer. In this role she is responsible for the creation and management of Neuromod USA's operating infrastructure, including finance, human resources and operations. Stephanie joins from WS Audiology where she held positions in finance, sales operations and as chief of staff to the wholesale Chief Executive Officer. Prior to that, she held positions of increasing responsibility in sales operations and corporate finance at Sivantos, Phonak, Tellabs and Andersen Consulting/Accenture. Stephanie holds a BA degree in economics and business from Hanover College.

Dr. Tish Ramirez (AuD) has joined the US organization as Chief Commercial Officer. In this position she is responsible for customers, interactions with consumers, as well as offering, launching, and introducing products to meet Neuromod USA's strategic commercial objectives. Before Neuromod, Tish was vice president of clinical education and product management for WSAudiology. Prior to this, she held roles in clinical education, sales management and as a clinical audiologist at Sivantos/Siemens, Phonak and CIGNA Healthcare. Tish holds a doctorate degree in Audiology from A.T. Still University, an MS from Arizona State University and a BS degree from the University of Arizona.

Holly Dean joins Neuromod USA as Director, Commercial Sales. In this role she oversees Neuromod USA's sales activities to private practices. Holly comes to the organization from WS Audiology where she held the position of Director of National Accounts. In that role, she led a team that provided substantial growth within the buying groups, third party, insurance and medical channels. Before WSAudiology, Holly held positions of increasing responsibility in sales leadership and territory management at Sivantos, Phonak and Sunovian Pharmaceuticals. Holly holds a BS degree from Louisiana State University.