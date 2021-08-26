checkAd

DGAP-News SunMirror AG Agrees to Acquire Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy with its advanced battery metals portfolio to strengthen its position as Europe's 'Green Metals' company

26.08.2021, 14:19   

DGAP-News: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Miscellaneous
SunMirror AG Agrees to Acquire Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy with its advanced battery metals portfolio to strengthen its position as Europe's 'Green Metals' company

26.08.2021 / 14:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SunMirror AG Agrees to Acquire Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy
with its advanced battery metals portfolio to strengthen its position as Europe's 'Green Metals' company

- SunMirror expands business activities to Finland, one of the most attractive mining areas in the world
- Agrees to acquire the largest exploration tenement holding in Finland, including the second largest undeveloped cobalt resource in Europe
- Post-transaction SunMirror to hold a highly prospective portfolio of battery metals projects in Australia and Finland
- Investor focus builds around traceable raw materials for energy, mobility and tech sectors
- Management leverages long-standing successes at commercialising strategic commodities

Zug, Switzerland, 26 August 2021 - SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), a exploration company specialising in mineral resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals powering future industries, continues to successfully pursue its expansion strategy during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Company has today announced that it has, via its wholly owned subsidiary, SunMirror Luxembourg S.A. ("SM S.A."), agreed to acquire Finnish cobalt company Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy ("Latitude 66") with focus on exploration and mine development with its business operations located in Finland.

Founded 4 years ago, Latitude 66 is one of the leading explorers of cobalt in Europe and controls the largest exploration tenement package of any single company in Finland, currently in excess of 9,000 square kilometres. Latitude 66's most advanced mine development project is the fourth largest known cobalt deposit in the European Union ("EU") and the second largest not yet in production. In addition, Latitude 66 has an extensive exploration portfolio with over 100 targets identified for further exploration.

