checkAd

Triterras Announces Listing Extension Granted by Nasdaq

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 14:15  |  24   |   |   

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIT, TRITW) (“Triterras” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, today announced that the Company received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that its request for an extension to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules has been granted. The Company has until November 1, 2021 to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

As previously disclosed, Triterras received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq on July 1, 2021 stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not timely filed its 2021 Annual Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required public financial reports with the SEC.

About Triterras
Triterras is a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance. It launched and operates Kratos—one of the world’s largest commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. For more information, please visit triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Triterras’ actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include Triterras’ expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Triterras’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to risks and uncertainties incorporated by reference under “Risk Factors” in Triterras’ Form 20-F (001-39693) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 16, 2020 (the “Form 20-F”) and in Triterras’ other filings with the SEC. Triterras cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Triterras cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Triterras does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Jim Groh, Triterras Inc.
Mobile: +1 (678) 237-7101
Email: IR@triterras.com

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach and Matt Glover
Office: +1 (949) 574-3860
Email: TRIT@gatewayir.com

Media Contacts:
Gregory Papajohn, Office of Corporate Communications, Triterras, Inc.
Mobile: +1 (917) 287-3626
Email: press@triterras.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Triterras Announces Listing Extension Granted by Nasdaq SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Triterras Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIT, TRITW) (“Triterras” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, today announced that the Company received notice from the Listing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Abaxx Clearing Receives Approval in Principle Notification from the Monetary Authority of Singapore
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...