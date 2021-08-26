New Calix University Enables Broadband Businesses to Upskill Teams and Get to Market Faster

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has launched a new virtual university to make learning more accessible for broadband service providers (BSPs) with personalized educational content and an expanded list of courses and certifications. Calix is building on its Education Services expertise to combine the existing Calix Solutions Academy as well as the soon-to-launch Broadband Academy and Broadband Marketing Academy under a single digital campus. Calix Solutions Academy accelerates time to knowledge and proficiency on Calix premises, cloud, and access solutions—while the Broadband Academy will deliver a cross-persona curriculum that covers the five-step Calix process to building a successful broadband business: fund, design, build, operate, and market. To assist BSPs with the latter, the Broadband Marketing Academy will deliver best practices for simplifying and automating market processes, exciting subscribers, and growing return on marketing investments.

Students begin their journey at Calix University by logging in to an intuitive and personalized learning portal that provides access to the various Calix academies and communities. From there, students in the broadband industry can enjoy an engaging experience that is:

Personalized: Courses, catalogs, certifications, calendars, and learning plans are intelligently personalized and prioritized based on job role and persona—making it easier for students to find and complete the most appropriate courses and certifications to advance their careers and increase customer satisfaction.

Managed: Courses are easily started, stopped, and resumed—allowing students to comfortably learn at their own pace. To sharpen the focus on high value topics that matter most to the broadband industry, BSPs will have granular control of learning paths, courses, and certifications, as well as access to progress reports.

Fun: An optional gamified learning environment will add a fun and friendly competitive edge with badges and "Calix Champion Points" that mark training and certification milestones.

With a growing list of role-based and skill-focused academies within the university structure, Calix is significantly expanding its educational curriculum to better prepare critical roles and departments to succeed in the broadband industry which is growing rapidly thanks to government subsidies and private equity funding. Calix customers such as South Central Communications are already seeing real value in the personalized learning experience that Calix University provides.