NRC Gets NOK 760 Million Contract for Rlectrification of Trønder- and Meråkerbanen. (PLX AI) – NRC Group gets NOK 760 million contract for the electrification of Trønder- and Meråkerbanen.The work will commence in October 2021, and the project is scheduled for completion in November 2024



