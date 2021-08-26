NRC Gets NOK 760 Million Contract for Rlectrification of Trønder- and Meråkerbanen.
(PLX AI) – NRC Group gets NOK 760 million contract for the electrification of Trønder- and Meråkerbanen.The work will commence in October 2021, and the project is scheduled for completion in November 2024
