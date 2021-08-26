checkAd

Yuka Group Inc. Expands Its Televised Footprint with International Shopping Network Channel: TJC

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yuka Group, Inc. ("the Company") which is entering Q4 of 2021 with some exciting new growth initiatives.

TJC is a British home shopping channel and online retailer specializing in jewelry, home, beauty, fashion, gemstones and other lifestyle accessories. It is one of the main TV shopping channels in the UK. The channel launched on the 4th April 2006, and currently broadcasts 24 hours a day reaching over 25 million UK households.

"Our ability to provide cutting-edge technology products and high-end brands keeps us at the forefront of our Buyer's demands to supply them with goods." said Meir Avitan, President of Yuka Group Inc. "In Q1 alone the network surpassed over £280,000 GBP in sales from goods supplied by us, and we anticipate to double this number before the end of the year," He added.

As of March 30, 2021, TJC has announced their launch of a new exclusive beauty channel, with the simple philosophy - beauty is for everyone! With this new launch comes unprecedented expansion of sourcing in demand beauty and health products. Yuka holds an impressive portfolio of over 150+ world-renowned brands that fall directly under this category including skincare, makeup, haircare, hair tools, and cosmetic devices/tools.

About Yuka E-Commerce
Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography.

For the 2020 fiscal year we generated $8,556,305.36 in sales for all categories. For the first semester of 2021 we have generated $4,115,9213.06 in sales and we project to exceed our goal of $9 million in sales by the end of this year. The increase in sales stems from newly acquired clients on boarded in for 2021.

For more information, visit our website at www.yukaecom.com

About Yuka Group, Inc.
Yuka is a company with a notable focus on nurturing companies that demonstrate a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

For more information, visit our website at www.Yukaecom.com

