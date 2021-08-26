checkAd

CO2 GRO Inc. Selected to Participate in a Virtual Trade Mission to Mexico Presented by the Ontario MEDJCT and Toronto Regional Board of Trade from September 20th to 23rd, 2021

 TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate in a virtual trade mission to Mexico presented by the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Create and Trade ('MEDJCT') in collaboration with the Toronto Regional Board of Trade. The selection was based on GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ application as a clean technology.

The virtual clean tech mission is to be held September 20th to 23rd. The objective is to attain a targeted 6 pre-screened high impact B-2-B meetings coordinated by Global BMT Consulting. Global BMT is a market intelligence company focused on international business, marketing, and trade consultancy that has been retained by the MEDJCT to introduce Ontario based clean technology companies entering the Mexico market to targeted potential customers and distributors.

According to Aaron Archibald, VP Sales & Strategic Alliances, "We are delighted to be chosen by our Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and the Toronto Regional Board of Trade to their clean tech trade mission to Mexico. Participation will augment our initial Mexico introductions screened by our Canadian Federal Trade Commissioners earlier in 2021 as well as our penetration of Mexico's protected Ag market by us and our Mexico marketing partner Rancho Nexo.

This is the fourth time our Canadian Governments have selected CO2 GRO as a promising Canadian Ag tech company to help promote us in international markets. We are currently also in competition for other Canadian Trade Commissioner Ag Tech support programs for 2022 in the EU and the Middle East. The support we have received from Canadian Trade Commissioners in international markets is greatly appreciated and gives us confidence our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology will gain widespread adoption as we continue to penetrate domestic and international markets."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation,  watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc. (CO2 GRO Inc.)

GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2019). We create a saturated CO2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

