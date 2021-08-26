checkAd

TechPrecision Announces Closing of Strategic Acquisition

Autor: Accesswire
26.08.2021, 14:30  |  52   |   |   

Raises $3.2 Million in Capital; Executed Amended and Restated Credit FacilityWESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or the "Company"), an industry-leading manufacturer of precision, …

Raises $3.2 Million in Capital; Executed Amended and Restated Credit Facility

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or the "Company"), an industry-leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today reported that it completed its acquisition of Stadco, located in Los Angeles, a key supplier of large flight-critical components for several high-profile commercial and military programs, including military helicopters, and closed on a private placement financing and new loans from its current bank, Berkshire Bank, the proceeds of which were used to settle Stadco's debt and acquire the outstanding shares of Stadco.

The purchase of Stadco is based on the Company's opinion that it is a prime turnaround prospect. We believe we can end the cycle of what we believe were badly negotiated contracts by Stadco's pre-November 2014 management and financial shortages and economic woes that have crippled Stadco since it was last acquired in November 2014. With working cash no longer an issue and the new cycle of defense contracts being negotiated on more favorable terms, we believe we have found an opportunity with a company that not only fits our primary defense focus but could complement both Stadco and Ranor's businesses as they are very similar in what they do but at the same time do work that the other does not or cannot do.

We did NOT buy Stadco based on its past financial performance, we bought it for its future.

Key Terms of the Stadco Acquisition

  • The Company issued approximately 1.5 million shares of its common stock to satisfy Stadco's indebtedness to its shareholders and certain other debt holders and acquire all outstanding shares of Stadco.
  • The Company paid to Stadco's landlord approximately $750,000 in past due rent, which included a forgiveness of an equal amount of past due rent, to bring rent current and included waiver of all penalties, interest and other reimbursements. We also negotiated a reduced rental amount going forward.
  • The Company purchased Stadco's loan from Sunflower Bank, for a total amount of approximately $7.9 million in cash, which included a reduction of its loan indebtedness by $1.4 million.
  • The Company reached an agreement with Five Crowns Credit Partners, LLC, which held a substantial number of Stadco debt and equity securities. In exchange for all such securities, the Company issued to Five Crowns (1) 600,000 shares of TPCS common stock; and (2) warrants to purchase 100,000 shares of TPCS Stock at $1.43 with a three-year exercise time limit.

Private Placement Financing

Seite 1 von 6


Techprecision Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TechPrecision Announces Closing of Strategic Acquisition Raises $3.2 Million in Capital; Executed Amended and Restated Credit FacilityWESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or the "Company"), an industry-leading manufacturer of precision, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Innovative Healthcare Solutions Provider 'Health Karma' Reports Many Accomplishments To Date This ...
Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing ...
Core Assets Announces Closing of Private Placement and Oversubscribed Flow-through Private ...
CMC’s Positive Geochemical Survey Results Further Validate Airborne Geophysical Targets At Silver ...
TPT Global Tech Signs Strategic Technology Partnership Agreement with Skybridge West Africa, A $5B ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Update on Re-Domiciliation and Annual ...
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Proposed Change of Classification on the TSX Venture Exchange to ...
EastWest Bioscience Reports that it Will Not Proceed with the Business Combination Agreement ...
Trust Stamp Seeks to Raise US $5M
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Management Update on Filing of Financials
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
CanaFarma Announces Third Tranche Closing of Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
GlobeX Data Ltd. Closes CAD 5.7 million (USD 4.5 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21TechPrecision Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen
30.07.21TechPrecision Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Report Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen