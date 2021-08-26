Silver Elephant Announces Creation of New Royalty Focused Subsidiary and Grant of 2% Royalty of Company’s Mining Projects

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF, OTCQX:SILEF, Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that it has entered into 2% royalty agreements (the "Royalty Agreements") whereby the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF, OTCQX:SILEF, Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that it has entered into 2% royalty agreements (the "Royalty Agreements") whereby the Company now holds a 2% royalty over each of the Company's key projects (the "Royalties"), and, in connection with the previously announced spin-out and plan of arrangement of the Company (the "Arrangement"), such Royalties will be transferred into a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company named Battery Metals Royalties Corp. ("Battery Metals Royalties").

Pursuant to the Royalty Agreements and in connection with the Arrangement, Silver Elephant and its subsidiaries shall place the Royalties, which primarily consists of 2% net smelter return royalty over the Company's Minago nickel project, 2% royalty over the Company's Gibellini vanadium project, and 2% net smelter return royalty over the Company's Pulacayo silver project, into Battery Metals Royalties.