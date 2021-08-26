checkAd

Product Innovations for Restorative Procedures in Outpatient Settings Bolster Growth of Soft Tissue Market, Finds TMR

- Adoption of technology to improve design and functionality of soft tissue products to help in natural healing process gathers steam

-Manufacturers in the soft tissue market enter bone tendon allografts and amniotic membrane allografts segments to leverage the benefits of consolidated regenerative functions

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the soft tissue market can be attributed to the demand for soft tissue allografts for a number of restorative and repair procedures such as joint reconstruction of the knee & ankle and ridge augmentation in dental procedures.

Besides a range of customary products such as cartilage allografts and tendon allografts, efforts to offer improved alternatives to autograft and the use of technology to develop advanced products stimulate the soft tissue market.

The rising awareness about soft tissue allografts in developing countries of Asia Pacific is also foreseen to contribute to the growth of the soft tissue market in the near future. However, North America is anticipated to continue to dominate the global soft tissue market. The global market likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Soft Tissue Market – Key Findings of Report

Production of Artificial Scaffolds for Limitations of Standard Allografts Gathers Steam

The players in the soft tissue market are mainly engaged in the R&D activities for alternative approaches using artificial scaffolds for restorative and repair procedures this can be ascribed to the limitations of autografts due to their lack of availability and donor-site morbidity, and risk of trigger of immune rejection and disease transmission associated with subsequently developed allografts.

The artificial scaffolds are specially designed to maintain physical integrity and promote bone growth at the site of injury.

However, new approaches to use newer types of soft tissue to help with bone regeneration are currently limited to animal stage studies. The most activated and accepted soft tissue products commercialized in clinics are based on collagen/tricalcium phosphate scaffolds or allografts. This makes collagen allografts highest revenue generating product segment in the soft tissue market.

