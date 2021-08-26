Viant Kicks off National Back-to-School Drive for Under-Resourced Students

checkAd

As educators and families continue to contend with pandemic uncertainties, Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced it has partnered with several charitable organizations across the U.S. to equip school-aged, under-resourced students with back-to-school supplies.

The endeavor, coordinated by Viant Cares, an employee-driven philanthropic committee aimed at supporting communities and colleagues to create real change and improve the lives of others, contributed 500 backpacks filled with essential supplies, such as binders, paper, crayons, pencils, glue sticks and folders, to select schools and charities across Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Irvine, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and New York City, to help prepare under-resourced students for the school year.

“It is essential that the entire community give and help in meaningful ways that will assist young learners with their basic right to a quality education, to achieve knowledge for themselves, their community, and the world at large,” said Tarrah Palm, ResourceWest. “We are grateful for companies like Viant who partner with us to come alongside students and their families in their desire to gain stability.”

According to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation, families with K-12 school-aged children plan to spend an average of $848.90 per family in 2021. Spending is expected to total $37.1 billion, breaking 2020’s record of $33.9 billion.

“At Viant, we’re honored to support our local communities, as charitable giving and volunteerism are cornerstones of our culture,” said Kendra Angier, Chief People Officer, Viant. “We’re all inspired by the incredible resiliency and determination the nation’s students have displayed in pursuit of their educational goals during the pandemic and look forward to their success in the upcoming school year.”

About ResourceWest

ResourceWest is a responsive community-based organization that assists people and strengthens the west metro community in Minneapolis through collaborative programs and connections to resources. We help build a healthier and stronger local community by connecting individuals and families to resources. We have been providing this support and assistance to our community since 1993.

About Viant

Viant is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Disclaimer

