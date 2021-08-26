checkAd

 As the New School Year Approaches, Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School Is Ready to Help Students Succeed

Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (Insight PA), an online public school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. INSIGHT PA students and teachers will go online to start the 2021-2022 school year next week, on August 30.

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, Insight PA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Insight PA, a Stride K12-powered school has reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

“Last year was rough on Pennsylvania families, but at Insight PA, we pride ourselves on having a consistent educational model and compassionate teachers who are committed to student achievement and success,” said Michael Frost, Insight PA’s Executive Director. “We are all excited for another year of growth with our students.”

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, such as advanced academics, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. Insight PA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Insight PA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit insightpa.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School

Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School is an online public charter school authorized by the Pennsylvania Department of Education that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Pennsylvania public school system, Insight PA is available to all Pennsylvania residents and empowers students to engage, learn and succeed. Insight PA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about Insight PA, visit https://insightpa.k12.com/.

