Hyliion Announces Automotive Industry Veteran Mary Gustanski to Join Board of Directors

Gustanski has spent her nearly 40-year career bringing new technology to market in the ever-evolving automotive industry, with an emphasis on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions. As Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Delphi Technologies—formerly Delphi Automotive—she was responsible for the company’s global technology production, including advanced propulsion systems for future vehicle electrification.

During Gustanski’s tenure at Delphi, she held a number of senior executive positions, including serving on Delphi Powertrain’s executive staff where she was responsible for engineering, operations and customer satisfaction, and on the corporate engineering team as the Vice President of Engineering and Program Management.

“Mary’s deep technological expertise with electrification, powertrain and fuel-cell technology, coupled with her impressive experience developing and bringing to market future-looking automotive solutions, adds tremendous value to Hyliion at a true inflection point in our commercialization process,” said Hyliion CEO Thomas Healy. “We are confident that we will benefit greatly from Mary’s skillset and guidance as we adhere to our commercialization timelines and execute upcoming business milestones for the benefit of our stakeholders and commercial fleets globally.”

Gustanski has been recognized as one of the “100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry” by Automotive News and was named on the 50 Power List by Motor Trend. She was also presented with the 2019 Engineering Achievement Alumni Award from Kettering University. Gustanski earned a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering as well as a master’s degree in Manufacturing Management from Kettering University.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE: HYLN) mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.