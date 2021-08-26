Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Files Lawsuit to Force Company to Allow Stockholders to Vote for Alternative Director Nominees

A group of long-time stockholders (the “Group”) of CytoDyn Inc. (“CYDY or the “Company) (OTC: CYDY) that has nominated five highly experienced director candidates to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors today announced that it has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery seeking to force CYDY to allow stockholders to vote for the Group’s nominees. CYDY has previously filed litigation seeking to block the ability of stockholders to vote for the Group’s nominees as an alternative to the current CYDY Board and has issued several communications falsely stating that stockholders cannot do so.

The Group stated, “The current CytoDyn Board has repeatedly failed to secure FDA approval for the Company’s groundbreaking Leronlimab drug, which has the potential to improve the lives of people suffering from several conditions. Given the Board’s value-destructive failures and snowballing legal and regulatory issues, we have nominated five exceptionally qualified candidates to serve on the Board and utilize their considerable expertise to achieve the Company’s core objectives of obtaining FDA approval for Leronlimab and reinvigorating CYDY. We will not stand by while the incumbent Board and management team files meritless lawsuits and issues false press releases, in addition to their corrupt behaviors and efforts to entrench themselves, in order to continue collecting their outsized pay packages. The time has come for stockholders to have this choice and we will fight to protect the stockholders’ fundamental right to vote on CYDY’s leadership while the Company illegally and irresponsibly fights to deprive them from doing so. If the current Board and management team are confident in their performance to date, why are they afraid to let stockholders vote?”