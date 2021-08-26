Interim Report - First half year of 2021 - SP Group A/S

SP Group generated revenue of DKK 1,238.5 million in the H1 2021 reporting period, an 11.1% improvement from DKK 1,114.4 million in H1 2020. EBITDA was up by 18.2% to DKK 210.4 million from DKK 178.0 million last year, and profit before tax was up 28.0% to DKK 129.5 million. Further upgrade of FY 2021 guidance following upgrade provided in Announcement no. 28/2021. SP Group now expects FY 2021 revenue to grow by 8% to 14% (previously 4% to 12%) for an EBITDA margin of 16.0% to 18.0% (unchanged) and an EBT margin of 9% to 12% (unchanged).

Attachment