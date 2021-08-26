Result of auction of bonds in series 12R and 33S
26 August 2021
Company announcement number 75/2021
Result of auction of bonds in series 12R and 33S
Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auctions of mortgage bonds (RO) in series 12R and mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 33S for the refinancing of RD Cibor6 (RO) and FlexGaranti as
of 1 October 2021.
The result of the auctions is set out in the appendix to this announcement.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.
Attachments
