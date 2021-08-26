checkAd

TOMI Environmental to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products, today announced that Dr. Halden Shane, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Dr. Shane will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Thursday, September 9 and a company presentation will be available via the webcasting link below beginning on Monday, September 13:

https://journey.ct.events/view/3ce1b421-a368-4d31-916d-3dfd8755f934

A replay of the presentation will also be available at the webcasting link for 90 days following the conference.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world 

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Represented by the SteraMist brand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com





