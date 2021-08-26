checkAd

ElectraMeccanica to Showcase Flagship SOLO EV at Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2021 in Long Beach, CA on Aug. 31 - Sept. 1 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, announced today that it will bring its flagship three-wheeled, single-occupant, SOLO EV to the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, the industry’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event. The Expo will be held from August 31 to September 1 at the Long Beach Convention Center. ElectraMeccanica can be found at Booth #1907 and the company is also proud to be the official sponsor of the “ACT Ride and Drive” event September 1st with SOLO test drives available to interested attendees.

ElectraMeccanica continues to educate people on new transportation options showcasing its vehicles at high-profile industry events. The company’s SOLO is the ideal solution to solve driving challenges in urban environments. The SOLO fits perfectly between micro-mobility and passenger vehicles. The “commercial and fleet” version of the SOLO is also being developed based on direct input from various prospective commercial and fleet partners. 

“The ACT Expo is the ideal platform to showcase that the SOLO is not just the perfect solution for personal transportation but for commercial and fleet applications as well,” said Paul Rivera, CEO of ElectraMeccanica. “Our attendance at the event is aligned with our company mission to maximize efficiencies; visitors will see that it’s ideal for pizza, grocery, small parcel and post deliveries. The SOLO is also a great alternative for security companies and those similarly interested in single-occupant, short distance travel, who want to reduce vehicle and operational costs. We look forward to showcasing the practical benefits and versatility of the SOLO EV next week.”

The SOLO is a purpose-built, three-wheeled, all-electric solution for the urban environment. Engineered for a single occupant, it offers a unique driving experience for the environmentally conscious consumer. The SOLO has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph, making it safe for highways. The SOLO features front and rear crumple zones, side impact protection, roll bar, torque-limiting control as well as power steering, power brakes, air conditioning and a Bluetooth entertainment system. It blends a modern look with safety features at an accessible price point of $18,500. The SOLO is currently available for pre-orders at https://electrameccanica.com/product/solo-reservation/.

