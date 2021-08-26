ElectraMeccanica to Showcase Flagship SOLO EV at Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2021 in Long Beach, CA on Aug. 31 - Sept. 1 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, announced today that it will bring its flagship three-wheeled, single-occupant, SOLO EV to the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, the industry’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event. The Expo will be held from August 31 to September 1 at the Long Beach Convention Center. ElectraMeccanica can be found at Booth #1907 and the company is also proud to be the official sponsor of the “ACT Ride and Drive” event September 1st with SOLO test drives available to interested attendees.



ElectraMeccanica continues to educate people on new transportation options showcasing its vehicles at high-profile industry events. The company’s SOLO is the ideal solution to solve driving challenges in urban environments. The SOLO fits perfectly between micro-mobility and passenger vehicles. The “commercial and fleet” version of the SOLO is also being developed based on direct input from various prospective commercial and fleet partners.