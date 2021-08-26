Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend by $0.08 to $0.52 per Share for the Quarter Ended August 31, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) (“Saratoga Investment” or “the Company”), a business development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2021, payable on September 28, 2021, to all stockholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2021. This is an increase of $0.08 per share from $0.44 per share last quarter.

“We are very pleased that our strong track record and portfolio performance, healthy credit profile, robust deal pipeline, and ongoing asset growth continue to generate strong, consistent financial performance in support of a program of paying and increasing quarterly dividends,” said Christian L. Oberbeck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Investment. “This positive performance across all metrics has allowed us to increase our dividend this quarter by $0.08, or 18%, to $0.52 per share. In concluding on this level of increase, we also took into consideration our current and projected level of spillover and ensuring we manage that appropriately. Our dividend strategy is consistent with our overall approach to managing risk conservatively, while pursuing long-term growth and credit quality. We will continue to evaluate dividend payments on a quarterly basis taking into account portfolio and investment performance, along with the prospects for continued economic recovery and growth.”

This is the third dividend declared in fiscal year 2022. The Company previously declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share for the quarter ended May 31, 2021 and $0.43 per share for the quarter ended February 28, 2021. During fiscal year 2021, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share for the quarter ended November 30, 2020, $0.41 per share for the quarter ended August 31, 2020 and $0.40 per share for the quarter ended May 31, 2020.

Shareholders will have the option to receive payment of the dividend in cash or receive shares of common stock pursuant to the Company’s dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”). Saratoga Investment shareholders who hold their shares with a broker must affirmatively instruct their brokers prior to the record date if they prefer to receive this dividend, and future dividends, in common stock. The number of shares of common stock to be delivered shall be determined by dividing the total dollar amount by 95% of the average of the market prices per share at the close of trading on the ten (10) trading days immediately preceding (and including) the payment date.