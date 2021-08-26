checkAd

Cinionic and Ballantyne Strong Expand Cinema Service and Support Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

Preferential relationship enables increased support for the leading cinema solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballantyne Strong (NYSE American: BTN) (the “Company” or “Ballantyne Strong”) today announced a preferred commercial relationship with Cinionic, the world’s leading provider of laser cinema solutions, to strengthen Cinionic’s cinema service and solution capabilities in the US and Canada. The relationship is with Ballantyne Strong’s operating subsidiaries, Strong Technical Services, Inc. (“STS”) and Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. (“Strong/MDI”), and continues a long history of collaboration between the companies, reinforcing their joint commitment to deliver laser-powered cinema experiences.

As part of the relationship, more than 40 STS technicians will join Cinionic’s trusted cinema service network looking after exhibitors across North America. Leveraging a legacy of cooperation between the companies, the bolstered cinema service operations provide reliable care for cinemas as moviegoers continue to return to the big screen. The STS field team will receive customized training as an install and servicing partner for all Cinionic’s experience-enhancing cinema solutions, from boutique environments to giant screens.

“Today, more than ever, we need to be ready to support one another as an industry,” said Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “Cinionic is committed to delivering peace of mind for exhibitors. With Ballantyne Strong’s team of experts and our shared mission to power a bright future for cinema, we continue to serve the exhibition community today and tomorrow.”

We are pleased to have this opportunity to expand our collaboration with Cinionic, to continue providing the industry with a premium cinema experience,” added Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer of Ballantyne Strong. “The relationship enhances our ability to service our valued customers and strengthens our global reach.”

Cinionic and Ballantyne Strong will continue to collaborate on new opportunities that leverage Cinionic’s laser-powered solution portfolio - enriching the installation and service capabilities for mutual customers.

“The agreement between Cinionic, STS, and Strong/MDI solidifies an already robust working relationship between industry leaders as we both seek to provide our cinema clients with the best possible solutions to enhance their customer moviegoing experience,” commented Ray Boegner, President of Strong Entertainment. “The combined efforts of our companies will benefit existing and future customers of both companies as the industry moves forward.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cinionic and Ballantyne Strong Expand Cinema Service and Support Capabilities Preferential relationship enables increased support for the leading cinema solutionsCHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ballantyne Strong (NYSE American: BTN) (the “Company” or “Ballantyne Strong”) today announced a preferred …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) Announces Up-list to OTCQB & Enters LOI to Acquire bigger Stake in Xpay.World Singapore
Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...