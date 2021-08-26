Cinionic and Ballantyne Strong Expand Cinema Service and Support Capabilities

As part of the relationship, more than 40 STS technicians will join Cinionic’s trusted cinema service network looking after exhibitors across North America. Leveraging a legacy of cooperation between the companies, the bolstered cinema service operations provide reliable care for cinemas as moviegoers continue to return to the big screen. The STS field team will receive customized training as an install and servicing partner for all Cinionic’s experience-enhancing cinema solutions, from boutique environments to giant screens.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballantyne Strong (NYSE American: BTN) (the “Company” or “Ballantyne Strong”) today announced a preferred commercial relationship with Cinionic , the world’s leading provider of laser cinema solutions, to strengthen Cinionic’s cinema service and solution capabilities in the US and Canada. The relationship is with Ballantyne Strong’s operating subsidiaries, Strong Technical Services, Inc. (“STS”) and Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. (“Strong/MDI”), and continues a long history of collaboration between the companies, reinforcing their joint commitment to deliver laser-powered cinema experiences.

“Today, more than ever, we need to be ready to support one another as an industry,” said Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “Cinionic is committed to delivering peace of mind for exhibitors. With Ballantyne Strong’s team of experts and our shared mission to power a bright future for cinema, we continue to serve the exhibition community today and tomorrow.”



“We are pleased to have this opportunity to expand our collaboration with Cinionic, to continue providing the industry with a premium cinema experience,” added Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer of Ballantyne Strong. “The relationship enhances our ability to service our valued customers and strengthens our global reach.”

Cinionic and Ballantyne Strong will continue to collaborate on new opportunities that leverage Cinionic’s laser-powered solution portfolio - enriching the installation and service capabilities for mutual customers.

“The agreement between Cinionic, STS, and Strong/MDI solidifies an already robust working relationship between industry leaders as we both seek to provide our cinema clients with the best possible solutions to enhance their customer moviegoing experience,” commented Ray Boegner, President of Strong Entertainment. “The combined efforts of our companies will benefit existing and future customers of both companies as the industry moves forward.”