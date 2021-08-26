15% Increase in Gold Grade Based on Initial Sample Reanalysis at the Cheechoo Property, Quebec

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce results from the first batch of reanalysis completed on samples from previous drilling on the Cheechoo gold property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. A total of 359 samples were reanalyzed using 1 kg of material per sample at Agat's laboratory using the "LeachWELL" leaching technique. The recent assay results show an increase in the gold content of approximately 15% compared to previous assays performed on 50g of material.

21% Increase in average gold content when comparing each pair of assay results,

15% Increase in median gold grade from 0.33 g/t to 0.38 g/t,

17% Increase in favour of 1 kg analyses according to the linear trend line of the Q-Q (quantile-quantile) graph.



Au 50g (g/t) Au 1kg (g/t) Total Average 0.51 0.53 Average without outliers (4) 0.41 0.47 Median 0.33 0.38 n (number of samples) 359 359

The average gold grade reported in the table above (0.51 g/t / 0.53 g/t) is lower than the current reported grade of the Cheechoo mineral resource estimate (0.65 g/t). This decrease is due to the selection of samples for reanalysis that excludes most of the pre-existing results above 2 g/t Au, as these samples have already been analysed using 1 kg of material according to Sirios’ sampling protocol in place for Cheechoo. The lower gold grade threshold for selecting samples for reanalysis using 1 kg of material was set at 0.2 g/t in order to be as close as possible to the mineral resource estimate cut-off grade defined for the project.

Previous work had identified that samples returning greater than 2 g/t gold show an increase in the gold content when assaying with 1 kg of material. Samples with a gold grade ranging between 0.2 g/t and 2 g/t make up approximately 38% of the total number of samples used in the current resource estimation and therefore represent a major part of the reanalysis program.

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ff446e9-4481-46c9 ...

This program is based on recommendations from Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. with Analytical Solutions Ltd., a leading authority in the field of exploration geochemistry and assay methods. The recommendations included using a larger sample size for assays, followed by a statistical study conducted by Sirios' geologists. Results of this study indicate that the measured gold content based on 1 kg samples is generally higher and more representative of the true gold grade than the sample analyzed with 50 g of material, which is more commonly analysed in the laboratory. This relationship between the measured gold content and the size of the analyzed sample is consistent with the mineralogical observations and data from the various metallurgical tests previously performed by Sirios and is typical of other deposits with a pronounced “nugget effect”.