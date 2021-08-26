checkAd

iCoreConnect Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue Growth of 106% to $1.0 Million, Gross Margin Improvement to 71.6%, Surpassed 15,000 Active Subscriptions

Windermere, FL, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT) (“we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for healthcare business workflow, announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”).

Key Financial Highlights for Q2 2021 (compared with Q2 2020)

·       Revenue increased 106% to $1.0 million

·       Gross profit increased 166% to $0.7 million

·       Gross margin increased to 71.6% from 55.5%

·       Operating loss of $0.6 million (compared with operating loss of $0.8 million)

·       Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue declined to 131% from 232%

·       Net loss of $0.3 million (compared with net loss of $0.9 million) 

Key Business Highlights During and Subsequent to Q2 2021

·       Closed highly accretive acquisition 

·       Launched iCoreCloud Software-as-a-Service product

·       Introduced iCoreVerify for insurance benefits verification

Management Commentary

Robert McDermott, iCoreConnect’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We could not be more excited about our second quarter results.  We are having tremendous organic growth with our SaaS solutions and our current customers are subscribing to additional offerings within our suite of products.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021:

·       Revenue: For the three months ended June 30, 2021, revenue was $1.0 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 106%, compared with $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in active subscribers and an increase in service offerings across our platform. In addition, we closed an acquisition in late April 2021.

·       Gross Profit: For the three months ended June 30, 2021, gross profit was $0.7 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 166%, compared with $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The resulting gross margin was 71.6%, compared with 55.5% for the same quarter last year.  

Management believes the business will continue to scale in future periods, leading to higher profit margins than historically. The Company has been able to lower marginal costs since 2020 and expects to see gross margins continue to increase in future periods.

