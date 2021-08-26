checkAd

Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ IFBD) Strengthens Position in Growing CRM Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Going Above and Beyond the Cloud with Latest CRM Innovations,”  please visit: https://ibn.fm/ViYXU 

Customer relationship management (CRM) is a process in which a business or organization uses data analysis to better understand massive amounts of information to determine the best strategies for interacting with current and potential customers. Evolving from rudimentary surveys in the 1970s used by a handful of companies, CRM has become the biggest software market in the world used by 91% of companies that have more than 11 employees.

The market is dynamic and constantly evolving in order to maximize return on investment for companies around the world, with companies such as Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) growing rapidly as a name brand in China.

About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions.

For more information about the company, visit www.Infobird.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork





