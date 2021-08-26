US Nuclear Corp. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE), a leading manufacturer of advanced radiation, chemical, and biological detection and UAV instrumentation, recently announced the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Sales for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $417,824 compared to $322,239 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 29.7%

Gross profit was $201,172 compared to $166,327 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 20.9%

Selling, general, and administrative expense were $860,151 compared to $894,842 for the same period in 2020; the decrease of $34,691 or 3.9% was due to lower stock-based compensation

Stock based compensation was $378,838 compared to $453,096 during the same period in 2020

Other expense was $4,582, a decrease of $314,272 from $318,854 for the same period in 2020

Net loss of $663,561

Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear Corp., commented:

“We are happy to announce that our sales revenue is continuing to recover from the impact of COVID-19. We aren’t quite back to pre-pandemic production levels yet, but are steadily getting there by continuing to book new sales and keeping our employees safe. We are working on updating our operating division websites and product content to drive more organic traffic and sales, as well as focusing on product campaigns for our most popular products. Customer inquiries have been continuing to increase, and we have a strong order backlog as we build momentum going into the rest of the year.”