checkAd

US Nuclear Corp. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE), a leading manufacturer of advanced radiation, chemical, and biological detection and UAV instrumentation, recently announced the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.   

  • Sales for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $417,824 compared to $322,239 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 29.7%
  • Gross profit was $201,172 compared to $166,327 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 20.9%
  • Selling, general, and administrative expense were $860,151 compared to $894,842 for the same period in 2020; the decrease of $34,691 or 3.9% was due to lower stock-based compensation
  • Stock based compensation was $378,838 compared to $453,096 during the same period in 2020
  • Other expense was $4,582, a decrease of $314,272 from $318,854 for the same period in 2020
  • Net loss of $663,561

Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear Corp., commented:
“We are happy to announce that our sales revenue is continuing to recover from the impact of COVID-19.  We aren’t quite back to pre-pandemic production levels yet, but are steadily getting there by continuing to book new sales and keeping our employees safe.  We are working on updating our operating division websites and product content to drive more organic traffic and sales, as well as focusing on product campaigns for our most popular products.  Customer inquiries have been continuing to increase, and we have a strong order backlog as we build momentum going into the rest of the year.”

US NUCLEAR CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
 
          Three Months Ended
          March 31, 
          2021   2020
               
Sales     $                417,824 $                322,239
Cost of sales                  216,652                  155,912
Gross profit                    201,172                  166,327
               
Operating expenses        
  Selling, general and administrative expenses                  860,151                  894,842
    Total operating expenses                  860,151                  894,842
               
Loss from operations                 (658,979)                 (728,515)
               
Other income (expense)        
  Interest expense                    (2,823)                   (13,395)
  Change in value of derivative liability                          -                   (137,162)
  Amortization of debt discount                          -                   (167,490)
  Equity loss in investment                    (1,759)                       (807)
    Total other income (expense)                    (4,582)                 (318,854)
               
Loss before provision for income taxes                 (663,561)              (1,047,369)
               
Provision for income taxes                          -                            -  
               
Net loss   $               (663,561) $            (1,047,369)
               
               
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted              25,753,712              20,559,328
               
Loss per shares - basic and diluted $                    (0.03) $                    (0.05)
 

Safe Harbor Act

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

US Nuclear Corp. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE), a leading manufacturer of advanced radiation, chemical, and biological detection and UAV instrumentation, recently announced the financial results …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Astro Aerospace Selected for AFWERX HSVTOL Challenge
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...