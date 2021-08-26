checkAd

Predictmedix Deploys Safe Entry Stations at Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton Beach, New York

Revenue-Generating Placement to Serve as Live Demonstration of Safe Entry Station to Tier-1 Government Agencies and Event Organizers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the revenue-generating deployment of four (4) Safe Entry Stations at the Palm Tree Music Festival to be held August 29, 2021 in Westhampton Beach, NY, as part of the Company's reseller partnership with the U.S.-based JUICEWORKS.

The venue will serve as a unique opportunity to demonstrate the Company's proprietary AI-enabled screening solution to representatives from local, state and federal government agencies, the military and tier-1 event organizers in attendance. The single-day Palm Tree Music Festival will be an intimate festival experience designed to capture the unmatched feeling of summer in paradise with majestic beach vibes and unmissable sets by a lineup of global icons.

The Palm Tree Crew partnered with Predictmedix and Northwell Health, New York's largest Health Care provider, to design a safety protocol for attendees. Upon arrival, guests and staff will be required to show proof of vaccination, along with a current PCR test. They will then walk through the Predictmedix Safe Entry Station to rapidly identify multiple symptoms of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, displaying the result in the form of a red or green light.

"We knew that in order to bring this festival to life and provide a safe environment, we needed to partner with leaders in health and tech," said Myles Shear, Co-Founder of Palm Tree Crew. "We built Palm Tree Crew to create game-changing business ventures and I'm glad that we are able to partner with Predictmedix for this event."

"We are rapidly becoming the preferred onsite solution for large scale live events globally, and the Palm Tree Music Festival represents an ideal opportunity to further showcase our technology to a variety of potential government and event organizer customers," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer at Predictmedix. "We expect to meet with multiple representatives from the armed forces, local, state and federal governments, government agencies, private security companies and major event providers to explain how they can utilize our proprietary AI algorithm to provide rapid, robust, and non-invasive screening, including multi-symptom detection of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. We look forward to the event as a real time use case for these potential customers and to protect the attendees at this exciting festival."

