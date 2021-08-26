checkAd

Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Martha C. Poulter as Member of Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 14:35  |  24   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Dine Brands Global, Inc. today announced the appointment of Martha C. Poulter as a new independent member of its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005079/en/

Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Martha C. Poulter as Member of Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Martha C. Poulter as Member of Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Poulter, 54, serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Royal Caribbean Group, a role she has held since 2018.

Prior to Royal Caribbean Group, Poulter served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, Inc., where she was the lead architect of their guest-facing technology strategy and guest experiences.

Earlier in her career, Poulter served in numerous leadership positions with General Electric Company, most recently as Vice President and Chief Information Officer for GE Capital.

“Martha is a well-respected Fortune 500 CIO with 32 years of experience in complex, global IT consumer-focused industries; leading corporate transformational changes that capture market share and embrace technology for competitive advantage,” says Richard Dahl, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dine Brands Global, Inc.

“The Board of Directors, Dine, and our Brands will benefit greatly from Martha’s experience and worldview, which extend from strategy to operations and encompass a strong understanding of managing outcomes and driving technology and business innovation. Moreover, Martha’s appointment as a member of our Board is further action on our part towards our investments in a technology-driven future for our franchisees and our brands.”

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With approximately 3,450 restaurants combined in 16 countries and approximately 350 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

Dine Brands Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Martha C. Poulter as Member of Board of Directors The Board of Directors of Dine Brands Global, Inc. today announced the appointment of Martha C. Poulter as a new independent member of its Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 ...
onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21Applebee’s Teams Up with Country Music Artist Walker Hayes to Celebrate Date Night Across America with ‘Fancy Like’ Ad
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Applebee’s and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Team Up to “Crush” Childhood Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Dine Brands International Expands with IHOP Non-Traditional Restaurant Franchisee Deal with K2 Group in Ontario, Canada
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21IHOP Restaurants Add Wines, Beers and Champagne to Menus in Select Locations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Dine Brands Global, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten