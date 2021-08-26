SP Group Half Year Revenue DKK 1,238.5 Million vs. Estimate DKK 1,211 Million
(PLX AI) – SP Group half year EBITDA DKK 210.4 million vs. estimate DKK 215.2 million.Outlook FY revenue growth 8-14%Outlook FY EBITDA margin 16-18%
(PLX AI) – SP Group half year EBITDA DKK 210.4 million vs. estimate DKK 215.2 million.Outlook FY revenue growth 8-14%Outlook FY EBITDA margin 16-18%
SP Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – SP Group half year EBITDA DKK 210.4 million vs. estimate DKK 215.2 million.
- Outlook FY revenue growth 8-14%
- Outlook FY EBITDA margin 16-18%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0