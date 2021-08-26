checkAd

Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 14:45   

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - EV's (Electric Vehicles) are popping up around the world, powering a variety of EV's. A recent article noted that  one of the stranger sights in London and many cities around the world during the COVID-19 lockdowns has been adults whizzing around the empty streets on what was once seen as a child's toy: a scooter. A 2019 report estimated that demand for electric bikes and scooters would have a compound annual growth rate of 8% through to 2030. Anecdotal evidence suggests COVID has dramatically increased demand. One UK retailer has said demand has tripled. Many of these new modes of transport are powered by the lithium-ion battery. Lithium, the world's least dense metal (Atomic number 3) is also integral to powering the digital economy – mobile phones, tablets and laptops. But the biggest potential use for lithium-ion battery packs is in electric vehicles (EVs). Analysts at Citi predict that 75% of all mined lithium will go into EVs by 2025… but cars will be the segment to focus on.  Car manufacturers have been working on a rapidly emerging new battery technology, however. Lithium will continue to play a central role. Solid state lithium batteries use a solid material rather than a potentially combustible gel. These materials are neither volatile nor combustible. The higher energy density would increase the range of EVs by between one-third and a half with the same battery weight as a lithium-ion battery.   Active stocks in the markets this week include Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTCPK: SPEYF), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), NIO Inc.  (NYSE: NIO), Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID).

Lithium may also have a future role to play in the Holy Grail of cheap, limitless, zero carbon energy: nuclear fusion. Teams around the world are working on tokamaks. This is a magnetic confinement device designed to produce controlled nuclear fusion. The most ambitious project is the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor being built in France. Its target is to generate 500MW of electricity by 2035.  It may take a while for solid-state batteries to be fully commercially viable. Tokamak fusion reactors are still a relatively distant prospect. However, the central role lithium will play both in the batteries that power our tech, and increasingly our cars, will ensure its relevance for many years to come. China sees it as strategically important and has been securing its supply chain. In May 2018, Tianqi Lithium paid $4.1 billion to buy a stake of just under 25% in Chile's SQM, the world's second largest producer.

