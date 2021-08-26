checkAd

Pure Extracts Ships Initial Vape and Edible Order to Private Saskatchewan Cannabis Distributor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 14:45   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., has shipped its initial order to a licensed cannabis distributor in the Province of Saskatchewan, further expanding the Company’s presence in Western Canada. Pure Extracts’ Pure Pulls cannabis vape cartridges and Pure Chews edible gummies will soon be available for purchase through select licensed private retailers in the province.

The shipment includes .5-gram full spectrum oil (FSO) THC vape carts, THC/CBD blended vape carts, THC gummies as well as ultra-high potency CBD gummies. These products have been created by Pure Extracts from its IP consisting of 30+ proprietary formulations and all vape products have been optimized to perform flawlessly with the hardware chosen by the Company.

Pure Extracts’ CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We are excited about selling our proprietary Pure Pulls vape and Pure Chews edible brands in Saskatchewan. This marks another successful milestone in our country-wide rollout.”

About Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)
Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act on September 25, 2020, and its Sales Amendment on July 19, 2021. The Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.

Find out more at https://pureextractscorp.com/

Or contact:
Pure Extracts Investor Relations
Tel: +1 604 493 2052
info@pureextractscorp.com    

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Ben Nikolaevsky
Ben Nikolaevsky
CEO and Director

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Pure Extracts, and the other statements are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of Pure Extracts’, are forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from what is projected in forward looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and we cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company’s expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, including those listed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as, and to the extent required by, applicable securities laws.

