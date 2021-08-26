Plant Veda Products Listed in Nesters Markets and Buy-Low Foods

checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that its lassi and creamer product lines are now available in both Nesters Market and Buy-Low Foods grocery chains.

Nesters Market is a 12-store supermarket chain based out of British Columbia whose mission is to provide a clean, modern, and full-service food store that provides high quality goods at fair prices. Nesters aims to be the focal point of its community, with a culture that encourages people to have fun, be involved with, and take pride in the customers, products and services it delivers.

Buy-Low Foods is a 100% Western Canadian privately-owned grocery chain with 27 locations throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. With a focus on quality, integrity, and a commitment to total customer satisfaction, Buy-Low Foods strives to contribute to the health and well-being of their communities by providing a broad range of safe, healthy, and affordable food and household products.

“Plant Veda is thrilled to develop our partnerships with locally-owned grocers. The addition of Nesters Market and Buy-Low Foods continue to showcase Plant Veda’s continued effort to expand and provide local communities with fresh, plant-based alternative products,” says Mayur Sajnani, Chief Revenue Officer of Plant Veda.

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health by promoting plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange and the provincial securities commissions in which it is a reporting issuer.





