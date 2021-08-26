Puma Exploration Intersects Mineralization and Alteration in All Drill Holes at Williams Brook Gold Property, New Brunswick, Canada

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is proud to announce that its first drilling program conducted at the Williams Brook Gold Property has been successfully completed with the discovery of significant mineralization and pervasive alteration in all drill holes. The Williams Brook Gold Property is located in New Brunswick within the emerging new gold district of Atlantic, Canada (see Figure 1).

Inaugural Drilling Program at Williams Brook Gold Property

As planned, a total of 18 holes were completed for 2,360 meters. These holes were drilled to intersect the down-dip projection of significant high-grade gold vein networks exposed at surface in trenches and in stripped areas at the Lynx Gold Zone that were excavated last year and earlier this year (see Figure 2). The drilling program was also designed to better understand the spatial geometry of the mineralized envelope and discover any new potential high-grade zones extending at depth. The oriented core drilling program was planned with the support of Terrane Geoscience Inc. who completed, earlier this summer, a study of the alteration pattern and structural analysis of the main vein networks.

Figure 2: Arial Drone View of the Stripped Area from Chubby (left) to Lynx (right) Gold Zones

The Lynx Gold Zone is part of the 700 meters O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) which is open at both ends and shows a distinct 7 kilometers long magnetic signature highlighted by the 2021 detailled VTEM airborne survey (see Figure 3).



Figure 3: Geological Mapping of the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT)

Core Observations

Every hole shows consistent mineralization and pervasive alteration over core length varying between 10 m to 75 m in each hole starting at surface. The main features observed included: abundant quartz veins and large network of quartz veinlets showing pervasive sericite and iron alteration. Disseminated sulphides and oxides (galena, chalocopyrite, pyrite, sphalerite, stibinite, bornite, covellite, tetrahedrite, and malachite) are also present within the strong alterated intervals and within quartz veins. Visible Gold (VG) was observed in several holes (see Figure 4a and 4b). The veins are granulars, drusics and sometimes massive within the altered porphyric rhyolite in contact with the sediments. The sediments are composed of altered siltstone interbed with mudstone. All these elements are very representative of a significant low sulphidation epithermal model.