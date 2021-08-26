checkAd

Puma Exploration Intersects Mineralization and Alteration in All Drill Holes at Williams Brook Gold Property, New Brunswick, Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 14:53  |  25   |   |   

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is proud to announce that its first drilling program conducted at the Williams Brook Gold Property has been successfully completed with the discovery of significant mineralization and pervasive alteration in all drill holes. The Williams Brook Gold Property is located in New Brunswick within the emerging new gold district of Atlantic, Canada (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: Location of the Inaugural Drilling Program at the Williams Brook Gold Property

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e8e101a-2972-4a14 ...

Inaugural Drilling Program at Williams Brook Gold Property
As planned, a total of 18 holes were completed for 2,360 meters. These holes were drilled to intersect the down-dip projection of significant high-grade gold vein networks exposed at surface in trenches and in stripped areas at the Lynx Gold Zone that were excavated last year and earlier this year (see Figure 2). The drilling program was also designed to better understand the spatial geometry of the mineralized envelope and discover any new potential high-grade zones extending at depth. The oriented core drilling program was planned with the support of Terrane Geoscience Inc. who completed, earlier this summer, a study of the alteration pattern and structural analysis of the main vein networks.

Figure 2: Arial Drone View of the Stripped Area from Chubby (left) to Lynx (right) Gold Zones

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e35feea0-2068-4621 ...

The Lynx Gold Zone is part of the 700 meters O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) which is open at both ends and shows a distinct 7 kilometers long magnetic signature highlighted by the 2021 detailled VTEM airborne survey (see Figure 3).

Figure 3: Geological Mapping of the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/436ffbd2-52e6-495a ...

Core Observations
Every hole shows consistent mineralization and pervasive alteration over core length varying between 10 m to 75 m in each hole starting at surface. The main features observed included: abundant quartz veins and large network of quartz veinlets showing pervasive sericite and iron alteration. Disseminated sulphides and oxides (galena, chalocopyrite, pyrite, sphalerite, stibinite, bornite, covellite, tetrahedrite, and malachite) are also present within the strong alterated intervals and within quartz veins. Visible Gold (VG) was observed in several holes (see Figure 4a and 4b). The veins are granulars, drusics and sometimes massive within the altered porphyric rhyolite in contact with the sediments. The sediments are composed of altered siltstone interbed with mudstone. All these elements are very representative of a significant low sulphidation epithermal model.

Seite 1 von 4
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Puma Exploration Intersects Mineralization and Alteration in All Drill Holes at Williams Brook Gold Property, New Brunswick, Canada RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is proud to announce that its first drilling program conducted at the Williams Brook Gold Property has been successfully completed with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) Announces Up-list to OTCQB & Enters LOI to Acquire bigger Stake in Xpay.World Singapore
Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:45 UhrKinross Gold: Aktie charttechnisch angezählt
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
13:59 UhrGalane Gold Ltd. Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q2 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:45 UhrREPEAT -- Major Precious Metals Provides an Update on Its Skaergaard Drilling Program
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrSparton Resources Inc. Corporate Update
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:25 Uhrgoldinvest.de: Matador Mining weist bis zu 36 g/t Gold in Neufundland nach!
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
13:15 UhrGowest Gold Appoints Dan Gagnon as President & CEO
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrValOre Expands 2021 Drill Program to Test High-Grade PGE Discoveries:
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrEloro Resources Provides Update on its La Victoria Silver/Gold Project, Peru
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrParamount Gold Nevada Acquires Gold Prospect in Established Nevada Mining District
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:30 UhrRed Pine’s Successful Surface Sampling Program Identifies New Mineralized Zones
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten