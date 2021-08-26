checkAd

Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Application Transformation Service Providers 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 14:59  |  11   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a “Leader” in Everest Group’s “PEAK Matrix for Application Transformation Service Providers 2021” report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005075/en/

Everest Group Application Transformation Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everest Group Application Transformation Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Everest Group, Accenture is differentiated in its ability to deliver on large and complex application transformation programs, making it a valuable partner to enterprise clients. The report recognizes Accenture’s ability to create value leveraging its end-to-end offerings portfolio and identifies project management, client management and domain expertise as the company’s biggest strengths.

“To compete in a digital world, enterprises are looking to shed yesterday’s application with flexible and modular cloud-based applications while reimagining their processes to align with their cloud first strategy,” said Alisha Mittal, IT services practice director, Everest Group. “Accenture’s cloud-first approach to extending the life of legacy systems and transforming applications with new technologies has earned Accenture recognition as a Leader in the application transformation services providers market.”

Everest Group highlights the value Accenture delivers to clients via its “Digital Decoupling” technique, which focuses on incrementally building modernized components out of legacy workloads. The firm also praised Accenture’s heavy investments in building niche capabilities in areas such as product engineering, mainframe services and design.

“Leading businesses are tapping into the cloud continuum to reinvent products and experiences, and our hybrid cloud mindset helps accelerate their modernization efforts,” said Michael Ljung, global software engineering lead at Accenture. “Everest Group’s recognition is further proof that our cloud-first approach helps clients innovate while getting the most out of legacy investments.”

The Everest Group report assessed 29 application transformation service providers based on their vision and capability, as well as market impact.

A custom version of the “PEAK Matrix for Application Transformation Service Providers 2021” report is available here.

About Accenture
 Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Application Transformation Service Providers 2021 Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a “Leader” in Everest Group’s “PEAK Matrix for Application Transformation Service Providers 2021” report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Pfizer and BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission of Supplemental Biologics License Application to ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 ...
onsemi to Acquire GT Advanced Technologies
ErosSTX Receives Notification from NYSE Regarding its Annual Report Filing Delay and Common Stock ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:59 UhrData Strategy Expert Dr. Portia Crowe Joins Accenture Federal Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Accenture Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Investors Want More Diversified Financial Products and Customized Advice from Their Wealth Managers, Accenture Report Finds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in ixlayer to Expand Access to Virtual Diagnostic Health Testing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Accenture Federal Services (AFS) Completes Acquisition of Novetta 
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21David Droga Named CEO & Creative Chairman of Accenture Interactive
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Accenture Named a Leader in Smart Manufacturing Services by the IDC Marketscape
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Two-Thirds of Americans Have Had a Negative Health Care Experience, According to Accenture Research
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Pipeline to Accelerate Gender Parity in the Workplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Accenture Helps Fire Department of New York City Launch New Dispatch System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten