Technology Leaders from Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank Elected FINOS’ New Governing Board Chairs as Open Source Collaboration Expands Further Across Financial Services
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / The Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate adoption of open source software, standards and best practices in financial services, today announced two new governing board chairs and two new board directors as part of the natural annual rotation of the board leadership. John Madsen, chief architect for technology, Goldman Sachs, will be FINOS board chairman and Russell Green, head of cloud architecture at Deutsche Bank is the new vice chairman. Dietmar Fauser, Symphony's chief information officer and Traci Robinson-Williams, head of marketing insights at GitLab are new board directors.
"The new board leadership reflects the enormous commitment of established financial institutions and also increased activity among fintechs, which highlights the diverse representation not only in financial and technological intellectual capital, but open source collaboration as well," said Gabriele Columbro, executive director of FINOS. "With this new leadership we expect to increase engagement in our community continuing to build on the great work their predecessors have done over the past year."
Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are long-time collaborators and contributors to the open source movement in financial services with projects like Legend and Waltz. These institutions bring considerable financial technology acumen and business savvy, which will help FINOS enhance existing open source projects and build new ones. With Symphony and GitLab joining the governing board, the foundation adds considerable "tech for fin" and fintech expertise, which will help attract more fintechs to the community and create meaningful open source projects that will have a far-reaching technological impact on the entire financial services industry.
A long-time Goldman Sachs technology leader, Madsen brings extensive experience, previously holding the CTO position at the company and leading the Enterprise Platforms team.
"As a founding member of FINOS, Goldman Sachs is committed to supporting an open source foundation that addresses the needs and concerns of the financial services industry. We believe FINOS is uniquely positioned to accomplish this. Through FINOS, we were able to open source our data management platform and get meaningful feedback from other market participants which only makes our software better," said Madsen.
