Technology Leaders from Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank Elected FINOS’ New Governing Board Chairs as Open Source Collaboration Expands Further Across Financial Services

Rooted in FINOS' Origins, Symphony's CIO is Elected Board Director Along with a Marketing Leader from GitLab NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / The Fintech Open Source Foundation ( FINOS ), a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate adoption of open source software, standards and best practices in financial services, today announced two new governing board chairs and two new board directors as part of the natural annual rotation of the board leadership. John Madsen, chief architect for technology, Goldman Sachs, will be FINOS board chairman and Russell Green, head of cloud architecture at Deutsche Bank is the new vice chairman. Dietmar Fauser, Symphony's chief information officer and Traci Robinson-Williams, head of marketing insights at GitLab are new board directors. "The new board leadership reflects the enormous commitment of established financial institutions and also increased activity among fintechs, which highlights the diverse representation not only in financial and technological intellectual capital, but open source collaboration as well," said Gabriele Columbro, executive director of FINOS. "With this new leadership we expect to increase engagement in our community continuing to build on the great work their predecessors have done over the past year."