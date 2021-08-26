checkAd

Liquidware Wows End User Computing Market, Delivering Self-Contained Application Layers with FlexApp One

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, today announced its award winning FlexApp application layering solution now includes FlexApp One, an innovative feature that enables virtually any Windows application to be self-contained in a single file and easily distributed to any Windows workspace, plus can also run offline on laptops and PCs.

The new self-contained format of FlexApp One enables the industry's most flexible application delivery to be managed by mainstream application deployment solutions such as Microsoft Endpoint Manager – all while keeping base images clean and avoiding the usual degradation of Windows performance over time. The containerized nature of FlexApp One apps also enable them to be shared via cloud-based platforms such as Microsoft SharePoint, Amazon WorkDocs, OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, and Box.net.

FlexApp One supports offline use cases such as laptops or disconnected PCs, a longstanding community request of application layering products, especially in the wake of increased work from anywhere users. Continuing its innovative approach, FlexApp One does not require a heavy agent or player to be pre-installed to run layered packages, only a self-installing service is needed that runs silently in the background. One base requirement for offline use is that the target PCs and laptops should be well managed, unencumbered from practices of users constantly installing and uninstalling apps traditionally, which can naturally degrade Windows performance over time.

The new FlexApp One technology also works well with Microsoft Azure Active Directory and supports the rapid deployment of apps to emerging new workspace platforms such as Microsoft AVD, Windows 365 Cloud PC, Amazon WorkSpaces and AppStream 2.0, and Nutanix Frame. Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and VMware Horizon workspaces are also fully supported.

"Liquidware has over a decade of delivering innovation in digital workspace management and we're pleased to announce self-contained application attachments with our new FlexApp One feature," commented Jason E. Smith, VP of product marketing and alliances, Liquidware.  "The integration with Microsoft Endpoint Manager and new offline capability supports the increased demand to support work from anywhere users and opens up numerous new markets for Liquidware."

For more information on FlexApp One visit https://www.liquidware.com/products/flexapp/flexapp-one.

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability.  Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

Media Contact:

Jane Rimmer | jane@hiviz-marketing.com | +44 7710 633488

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/620751/Liquidware_FInal_Full_Color_Logo.jpg




