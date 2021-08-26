DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM PANTAFLIX AG: Positive outlook presented at the Annual General Meeting 2021 26.08.2021 / 15:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Impact of Corona pandemic overcome

- Guidance for 2021 confirmed: significant revenue increase & earnings improvement

- Scaling of existing & testing of new entertainment-based business models

Munich, August 26, 2021. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2021 today. In order to meet the high health standards and for the safety of employees and shareholders, the Annual General Meeting took place solely as digital event. The shareholders discharged the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2020 and approved the agenda items with high approval rates. The voting presence was 67.29%.

Nicolas Paalzow, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG, looked back on the past financial year together with Stephanie Schettler-Köhler, who has taken over the position of COO as of August 2, 2021. In 2020, PANTAFLIX succeeded in completing the shooting of three film productions (GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG, WOLKE UNTERM DACH, OSKARS KLEID) despite the Corona pandemic. GENERATION BEZIEHUNGSUNFÄHIG celebrated its world premiere at the Munich Film Festival and a successful theatrical release at the end of July 2021. For Netflix, PANTALEON Films also shot the prequel to Zack Snyder's ARMY OF THE DEAD titled ARMY OF THIEVES - starring and directed by Matthias Schweighöfer. Earlier this week, the worldwide launch date (from October 29, 2021 on Netflix) was announced.

The video on demand business unit of the subsidiary PANTAFLIX Technologies is increasingly successful in establishing PANTAFLIX on the market as a streaming solution for professional users. Numerous well-known customers such as Süddeutsche Zeitung with the SZ-Cinemathek, the book retailer Weltbild as well as Airbus or the German Army and more than 40 film festivals are convinced by the entertainment-as-a-service approach.