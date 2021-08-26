checkAd

T-Mobile’s Use of Rimini Street Support for Its SAP Applications Helps Enable Competitive Differentiation and Enhanced Customer Experiences

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that T-Mobile, the fastest and most reliable 5G network provider in the U.S. with an annual revenue of more than $68 billion and over 104 million customers, continues leveraging Rimini Street Support to maximize the return on its SAP enterprise software investments since making the switch to mission-critical, 24/7/365 Rimini Street Support in 2018.

T-Mobile’s Use of Rimini Street Support for its SAP Applications Helps Enable Competitive Differentiation and Enhanced Customer Experiences (Photo: Business Wire)

T-Mobile relies on Rimini Street as its trusted partner, receiving the Company’s ultra-responsive, award-winning support for its entire SAP system, including support for the organization’s extensive software customizations which were not covered under the software vendor’s more expensive annual support.

T-Mobile’s SAP platform is comprised of more than 200 SAP modules, is used as the system of record for key financial and operational functions and is a critical component of T-Mobile’s supply chain portfolio – a vital part of the company’s customer experience. Since making the switch from vendor support to Rimini Street, T-Mobile has been able to redirect budget and resources to focus on delivering services and technology aimed at creating competitive differentiation by delighting its customers, rather than wastefully allocating resources to maintaining and managing its SAP infrastructure.

Supply Chain Critical to Customer Engagement and Success

In addition to providing wireless voice and data services, T-Mobile is a leading retailer that sells a variety of phones and devices through retail outlets and is one of the largest and fastest-growing mobile-first banking platforms in the U.S.

In a highly competitive, commoditized mobile phone market, it is critical to deliver the best possible buying experience to each customer, whether online or in-store. The consumer wireless market is dynamic and constantly changing, but the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically changed consumers’ expectations of brands and how they interact with companies moving forward. T-Mobile’s supply chain, which relies on its SAP platform for key operational and financial functions, is foundational to supporting critical aspects of its customers’ journey.

