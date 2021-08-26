Sarcos Robotics (“Sarcos”), a leader in the development of robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, today announced it has successfully completed its first product demonstrations of real-world use cases in the field using the company’s Guardian XT highly dexterous mobile robotic system —a significant milestone on the path to product commercialization, which is expected by the end of 2022. These field demonstrations were conducted both in the Pacific Northwest and in Southern regions of the United States.

Sarcos Robotics Conducts First Field Demonstrations of Guardian XT Industrial Robotic Avatar System (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Guardian XT industrial robotic avatar system—the upper-body variant of the award-winning Sarcos Guardian XO full-body, battery-powered industrial exoskeleton—was recently used to conduct live field demonstrations for a leading electric utility construction services company. During this scenario, Sarcos and the customer used the robotic system to successfully conduct at-height tree trimming operations around active powerlines to showcase its ability to reduce occurrences of powerline-related fatalities and injuries. Separately, the company completed a field demonstration with a multi-national, sustainable materials science company. In this instance, the Guardian XT robotic system was used to conduct nondestructive testing (NDT) and inspections of at-height, in-process pipes at a chemical plant with the goal of improving inspection efficiency while reducing potentially life-altering injuries and events associated with at-height work. A third field demonstration was successfully completed with a multi-national oil and gas industry company with a focus on field construction activities.

The Guardian XT industrial robotic avatar system is designed to perform intricate and dangerous tasks requiring human-like dexterity, while eliminating the need for humans to conduct at-height work and removing them from harm’s way. It is platform-agnostic and can be mounted to a variety of mobile bases to access hard-to-reach or elevated areas and has applications in a number of industries, including aerospace, automotive, aviation, construction, defense, industrial manufacturing, maritime, and oil and gas.